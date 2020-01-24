|
|
Denise Stewart-Koonce
MARION - Denise Elaine Stewart-Koonce, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 21, 2020 in Marion, Ohio. Denise was born on December 27, 1968 in Marion, Ohio and was the youngest of twelve children born to the late Glendon and Eulalia Stewart. She graduated from Marion Harding High School, Class of 1986. She was employed with The Timken Company for a number of years prior to her working ten years as a caregiver for the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She Loved The Ohio State and loved keeping in contact with friends and family via Social Media.
Denise is survived by her only son, Costas Koonce of Marion, OH; five brothers, Roger (Nikki) Stewart of Marion, OH, Vaughn (Marie) Stewart of Marion, OH, Scott Stewart of Nederland, TX, Sean (Lisa) Stewart of Marion, OH, Dean (Teresa) Stewart of Russia, OH; Three Sisters, Anita (Axel) Von Kaenel of Marion, OH, Judy (David) Carpenter of Delaware, OH, Diane Stapleton of Marion, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Tim and Mark Stewart and sister, Glenda Stewart.
Friends and family can call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5-7pm at The Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion County Humane Society. On-line condolences can be made at www. Boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020