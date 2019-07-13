|
Dennis Eugene Burggraf
Hilliard - Dennis E. Burggraf, age 71 of Hilliard and formerly of Marion, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born on December 31, 1947, in Galion, Ohio to Wilson Burggraf and Annabelle (Oler) Burggraf Garforth.
Dennis was a 1965 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from Olivet Nazarene University. He served honorably in the United States Army specializing in Counterintelligence. After his discharge from the military, Dennis went on to work for Radio Shack and then AT&T as a Director of Sales.
On June 17, 1978 in Pittsburgh, PA, Dennis married Christine (Falcsik), and she survives in Hilliard.
Dennis was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church and served as the treasurer for both the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry and the Morrow County Airport. He was always happy when he was flying his plane. Dennis was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was also a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all else, family was the most important thing in his life.
In addition to his wife and mother, Dennis is survived by 2 daughters: Meggan Burggraf (Thomas Griggs) of NYC and Carrie Burggraf (Cory Messaros) of Columbus; four siblings: Larry (Joyce) Burggraf, Judie (Ed) Garvin, Jenny (Mark) Grady and Jim (Kelley) Burggraf; one grandson, Jack Wilson Messaros, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father.
Friends may call on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street, Cardington, Ohio 43315. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gompf Funeral Home with Father James Klima officiating. Burial will follow in the Glendale Union Cemetery.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Nathan Shoup, Farhia Hassan, Ohio Health Hospice, and the Franklin County Veterans Administration.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in Dennis' memory are asked to consider the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry of Marion, the ALS Association of Central Ohio, or Honor Flight of Columbus.
Published in the Marion Star from July 13 to July 14, 2019