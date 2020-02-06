|
Dennis "Butch" W. Holtsberry
Richmond, IN - Dennis "Butch" W. Holtsberry, 75, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born July 13, 1944 in Marion, Ohio to the late Warren and Sarah Janice Holtsberry.
"Butch worked in maintenance for Belden for over 20 years. He had a love and passion for building guitars, model airplanes, clocks and computers. He also had a special interest in the weather, the stars and being an amateur radio operator for Ham Radio. Butch was all about his love for his family and was also a Religious man.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years: Judy Holtsberry; his son Jeffrey (Amy) Holtsberry; daughters Cherilyn (Jason) Hall, Valerie (Billy) Sikes and Thera (Frankie) Reid; his brothers Charles, Mark and Stacy Holtsberry; his sisters Shelley (David) Ray and Melinna Holtsberry; 18 grandchildren: Jeffrey and Ashton Holtsberry, Stacey and Ashley Persinger, Dennis Murray, Michael and Dasia Smith, Jesstin Dean, Mathew, Elizabeth and Savahnah Ashley, Irene Aldrich, Dezzy and Thomas Sikes, Noah, Lily , Britt and Mackinsey Reid; 11 great grandchildren: Gabriel, Rosealeah, Talion, Aribella, Ezra, Zoey, Windy, Mercedes, Alexzander, David and Jaylen; special friend John Shockey.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn Aldrich and his brother Nickey Holtsberry.
A memorial service was held Thursday February 6, 2020 at 1pm at Hodgin Road Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020