Denver Cline Sr.
Denver Cline Sr

LaRue - Denver Cline Sr., 69, of LaRue, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 10, 1951, in Panther, West Virginia to the late James and Virginia (Lockhart) Cline.

On April 5, 1969, he married the love of his life, Clevestine (Edwards) Cline and she departed December 3, 2018

Denver enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and close friends. He loved a good motorcycle ride on a sunny day. Most of all he appreciated a warm cup of coffee while sitting in his favorite lawn chair in the backyard.

Surviving are his children: Denver L. Cline Jr. of Marion and Christine D. (Cline) Farley of Marion,

Grandchildren: Hannah Elizabeth Cline Farley and Denver L Cline III, he loved them dearly.

Also surviving are his former son in law, Kyle Cline and former daughter in law, Heather Cline

Denver was a skilled machinist who moved to Marion in the early 70s to work at the former Tecumseh Products. He then worked for the Eaton Corp and finally retired from Honda of America.

Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Russell Howard will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family

Remembrances and Condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
