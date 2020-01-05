Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Krawczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek C. Krawczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derek C. Krawczyk Obituary
Derek C. Krawczyk

Richwood - Derek C. Krawczyk, 24, of Richwood, died peacefully Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 17, 1995 in Columbus to Michael and Jennifer (Blanton) Krawczyk, they survive in Richwood.

Derek was born with Cerebral Palsy; his infectious personality and determination was admired by all that knew him. Derek was a 2013 graduate of the North Union High School; he was the first handicapped person to go completely through the school. Derek loved beach vacations and being in the sunshine. He was a current student at Creative Foundations in Marysville.

He will be remembered for that great smile and contagious laugh.

Besides his parents, he is also survived by maternal great grandma: Marie Schultz of Richwood, grandparents: Stan and Kay Krawczyk of Richwood, Pam and Kenny Miller of Oak Harbor and Jerry and Sandy Blanton of Richwood

Brothers: Cole and Luke Krawczyk of Richwood

Special caregivers (better known as) "His Girls": Emily McElroy, Alison Blakely and Harley Jerew

And a very large extended family

Funeral services will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Fulton Creek Friends Church, Pastor Geoff Schultz will officiate, burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery, near Prospect. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Fair at PO Box 71 Richwood, Ohio 43344 and the North Union Athletic Boosters 401 North Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -