Derek C. Krawczyk
Richwood - Derek C. Krawczyk, 24, of Richwood, died peacefully Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 17, 1995 in Columbus to Michael and Jennifer (Blanton) Krawczyk, they survive in Richwood.
Derek was born with Cerebral Palsy; his infectious personality and determination was admired by all that knew him. Derek was a 2013 graduate of the North Union High School; he was the first handicapped person to go completely through the school. Derek loved beach vacations and being in the sunshine. He was a current student at Creative Foundations in Marysville.
He will be remembered for that great smile and contagious laugh.
Besides his parents, he is also survived by maternal great grandma: Marie Schultz of Richwood, grandparents: Stan and Kay Krawczyk of Richwood, Pam and Kenny Miller of Oak Harbor and Jerry and Sandy Blanton of Richwood
Brothers: Cole and Luke Krawczyk of Richwood
Special caregivers (better known as) "His Girls": Emily McElroy, Alison Blakely and Harley Jerew
And a very large extended family
Funeral services will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Fulton Creek Friends Church, Pastor Geoff Schultz will officiate, burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery, near Prospect. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Fair at PO Box 71 Richwood, Ohio 43344 and the North Union Athletic Boosters 401 North Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020