Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Derek S. Smith


1978 - 2019
Derek S. Smith Obituary
Derek S. Smith

Marion - Derek Shane Smith, age 40 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. On November 28, 1978, he was born to Werden and Joyce (Smith) Smith in Marion, and on May 1, 2005, he married his wife Amanda Lynn (Jenkins) Smith.

Derek will be fondly remembered as a "killer drummer" by his friends and family, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Amanda; his parents Werden and Joyce; his daughter Ciara Emma Smith; his step-daughter Lacey Millisor; his granddaughter Cali Suazo; step-sister Crystal Jones; and step-brothers Billy Smith and Walt Smith.

Family and friends may gather to honor Derek's life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. An additional celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 5, 2019
