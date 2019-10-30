|
|
Diana Kaye Hart, age 79, of Marion, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at The DeWolfe House in Marion after struggling with Alzheimer's Disease.
Diana was born in Marion, Ohio on September 12, 1940 to the late Forest Theodore "Tedo" and Ruth Marie (Fink) Fortner and attended Marion City School.
Diana was united in marriage to Richard William Hart on July 27, 1957. Together, they raised three sons and spoiled two grand-daughters. Diana was known as the 'neighbor nanny'; always making sure everyone had enough to eat and rides whenever needed. Always caring for others, Diana spent more than twenty years caring for her mother and spent countless hours tending to her brothers' needs.
Diana loved to collect everything, especially if it involved angels, happy meal toys, or Beanie Babies. Her Barbie Doll collection was so extensive The Marion Star published an article on her behalf.
Diana is survived by her husband Richard of Marion; son, Daniel Hart of Marion; granddaughters, Autumn and Megan Hart of Marion and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by sons, Chad and David Hart; and brothers, Don, Ron, and Teddy Fortner.
Private family burial will take place at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Diana's honor to Kindred Hospice via The Grace Hospice Foundation or the .
The family would like to extend a special 'Thank You' to Angie Whitaker Mosher, Kindred Hospice and the DeWolfe House.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Diana's family. Online memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting
www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019