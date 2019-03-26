Diana L. (Herr) Meister



Marion - Diana L. (Herr) Meister, age 68, died peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home in Westerville surrounded by her loving family.



On May 22, 1950, Diana was born in Marion, Ohio, the first of three children of the late Ernest and Patricia Ann (Richard) Herr. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1968. For twenty seven years, Diana was dedicated to TODCO, where she worked as the secretary to the controller until her retirement in 2008. Diana married her husband of seventeen years, Robert "Gary" Meister, on May 27, 1984. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2001.



A woman of deep faith, Diana was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Church in Westerville. Formerly, she was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. She touched the lives of many at the bowling alley, Jazzercise, her kids sporting events, and her annual cookie days. Most of all, she loved her family fiercely and her grandkids even more.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving fiance of ten years, Frank Munyan; two sons: Chad (Eva) James of Richwood, and Jeremy (Anna) James of Marion; three grandchildren: Kayla, Meghan and Corbin James; two siblings: Steven (Kathleen) Herr and Cindy (Keith) Davis.



Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services celebrating her life will be held at 10 am on Thursday, at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St., Marion, with Pastor Rebecca Grate officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion.



In honor of her memory, contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.



