Diana L. Myers Bechtol
Marion - Diana L. Myers Bechtol, age 62, of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at home following a brief illness.
On February 2, 1958, Diana was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, the daughter of Roberta (Kerr) Belt Cooper and the late Jacob E. Belt. She was raised in Marion, Ohio, where she graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1976. She also loved being a part of U.S. Open Drum and Bugle Corps in Marion.
For twenty nine years, Diana worked as a railroad clerk for CSX Transportation, until her retirement in 2011.
While at CSX, Diana found herself spending more and more time with a CSX railroad conductor, James Bechtol. Their love for one another was undeniable, and they were married on October 24, 2005. They cherished their fourteen years of marriage together and were hoping for many more years to come.
A woman of deep faith, Diana enjoyed attending the Marion Christian Center, where she was active in a prayer group. "She was a prayer warrior," always asking for God's will to be done.
Avid campers, Diana and Jim loved to take their comfy travel trailer to parks all over the State of Ohio. Their favorite trip of the year was their annual trip to the mountains of Tennessee, to visit Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, where they were married. She also loved knitting and crocheting.
Very "bubbly," Diana was such a joy to be around.
She will be missed by her beloved husband, James Bechtol; two sons: Gregory and Michael Myers; mother and step father, Roberta and Jerry Cooper; and two brothers: Gary and Jeff Belt.
Including her father, Diana was preceded in death by her favorite golden retriever, Katie.
Services honoring Diana's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Right to Life (https://www.ohiolife.org/donate).
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Diana's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Marion - Diana L. Myers Bechtol, age 62, of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at home following a brief illness.
On February 2, 1958, Diana was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, the daughter of Roberta (Kerr) Belt Cooper and the late Jacob E. Belt. She was raised in Marion, Ohio, where she graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1976. She also loved being a part of U.S. Open Drum and Bugle Corps in Marion.
For twenty nine years, Diana worked as a railroad clerk for CSX Transportation, until her retirement in 2011.
While at CSX, Diana found herself spending more and more time with a CSX railroad conductor, James Bechtol. Their love for one another was undeniable, and they were married on October 24, 2005. They cherished their fourteen years of marriage together and were hoping for many more years to come.
A woman of deep faith, Diana enjoyed attending the Marion Christian Center, where she was active in a prayer group. "She was a prayer warrior," always asking for God's will to be done.
Avid campers, Diana and Jim loved to take their comfy travel trailer to parks all over the State of Ohio. Their favorite trip of the year was their annual trip to the mountains of Tennessee, to visit Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, where they were married. She also loved knitting and crocheting.
Very "bubbly," Diana was such a joy to be around.
She will be missed by her beloved husband, James Bechtol; two sons: Gregory and Michael Myers; mother and step father, Roberta and Jerry Cooper; and two brothers: Gary and Jeff Belt.
Including her father, Diana was preceded in death by her favorite golden retriever, Katie.
Services honoring Diana's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Right to Life (https://www.ohiolife.org/donate).
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Diana's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from May 30 to May 31, 2020.