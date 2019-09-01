|
|
Diane Benson
WOOSTER - Diane Benson, age 71 of Wooster, passed away on August 24, 2019.
She was born on Mary 12, 1948 to Leo and Marilyn (Cocherl) Benson. She graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1966. From there, she went to work for GTE and then to Sprint Telephone where she retired.
Diane is survived by two sons: Jason Retter of Wooster and Heath Franklin of the Big Island in Hawaii and one brother, Richard Benson.
Per Diane's wishes, there will be no services held.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 1, 2019