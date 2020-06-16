Diane Christiansen
Marion - Diane Christiansen, age 61, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital following an extended illness.
On May 29, 1959, Diane was born in Brooklyn, New York, the second of eight children of the late Edward J. Christiansen and Sylvia "Sue" L. Puglisi. She graduated from Lindenhurst High School in New York, in the class of 1977. In 1984, she moved to Marion, Ohio, with her family.
Very nurturing, Diane was a dedicated caregiver at Kingston Residence in Marion for several years. She also had a soft spot for dogs and adopted many throughout her life, some of which she took in to provide end-of-life care.
A woman of deep faith, Diane was a member of Family Life Church, where she loved serving the Lord and leading Bible studies. She was passionate about Jesus, and loved to share the gospel with anyone she could.
Diane had an outgoing and loving personality, but could also be ornery at times- after all, she was a New Yorker and wasn't afraid to give you a piece of her mind!
She will be dearly missed by her two sons: Apollo (fiancé Jennifer Brough) Feliciano of Marion, and Jason (Melissa) Feliciano of Vermilion; three grandchildren: Octavio, Xavier, and Ella Rea Feliciano; seven siblings: Edward J. (Debra) Christiansen of Marion, Kathleen Christiansen of Tyngsboro, MA, Eileen (Edward) Otworth of Upper Sandusky, Thomas P. (Jean) Christiansen of West Sayville, NY, Lori L. Spires of Baldwin, MD, Nancy L. (Rick) Schondel of Marion, and Jill Puglisi of Marion; numerous nieces and nephews; her former husband, David Feliciano; and her beloved 4-legged companion, Maggie.
Services honoring Diane's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Family Life Church, 2209 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, with Pastor Tom Toney officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Family Life Church (https://yourfamilylife.churchcenter.com/giving).
your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.