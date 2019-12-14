|
|
Diane R. Aschenbach Knapp
Marion - Diane R. Aschenbach Knapp, 81, Marion, went to be with the Lord Friday, Dec 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family following a four month battle with cancer.
On Feb 13, 1938, Diane was born in Marion County, Ohio, the oldest of five children of the late Benjamin and Mary (Hoffman) Sager. She graduated from LaRue High School in the class of 1956 and Ohio University with her BS in Education in the class of 1960. She was married for 43 years to David F. Aschenbach, Sidney, Ohio. They were married on June 19, 1960. Together they lovingly raised three children: Natalie, Melissa, and David S. He preceded her in death on Feb 14, 2004.
Diane was proud to work as a teacher in the New Philadelphia City Schools. She also was a substitute teacher with the Fremont City Schools and sold real estate in Fremont for many years.
In 2006, Diane reconnected with an old classmate, Larry Knapp, at their 50th class reunion. Their rekindled friendship blossomed and they were married in the mountains of Gatlinburg, TN, on Oct 28, 2009. They especially enjoyed traveling together.
A woman of deep faith, Diane was an active member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Fremont, OH, Tellico Village Community Church in Loudon, TN, and the LaRue United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Happy Thym Club, Martha Horne Circle of Friends, "Between the Covers" Book Club, and the Supper Club (70's).
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Larry Knapp of Marion; Natalie Danhoff of Huron, Melissa (Todd) Carpenter of Bay Village, and David (Amy) Aschenbach of Roswell, GA; seven grandchildren: Ben and Alivia Danhoff, Abby and Josh Carpenter, and Summer, April and Zach Aschenbach; four great-grandchildren: Zoey Grace, Elizabeth and Mya; two step daughters: Jen (Alan) Conroy, and Kris (Andy) Webb; three step-grandchildren: Kevin Conroy, and McKinley and Haley Webb; three brothers: Sam (Donna) Sager of FL, Bill (Debbie) Sager, and Mike (Mary) Sager, both of LaRue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her parents and first husband, Diane was preceded in death by two grandsons: Ryan Aschenbach and Andrew Carpenter; and a brother, Dan Sager.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Tues, Dec 17, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be held on Wed at 11 am at the LaRue United Methodist Church, 166 N. High St., LaRue. Burial will follow in LaRue Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave., Suite 300, Marion, OH 43302.
On behalf of her family they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to family and friends who visited, called, kept her company, sent hope filled cards, which she received daily and displayed on her kitchen counter. They also would like to thank the very kind and caring members of Heartland Hospice, including Peggy her STNA and Sandra her hospice nurse. "Thank you for helping us walk Mom to heaven's door."
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Diane's family. To read her full life story and share your condolences with her family visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019