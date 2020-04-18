|
|
Diane Sue Chamberlain
Waldo - Diane Sue Chamberlain fought cancer with style and class never giving up or letting her spirit drop. Diane was 73 years old, lived in Waldo, Ohio, and passed away April 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Diane was born in Tiffin, Ohio on October 17, 1946 to the late Fredrick Daniel and Mary Alberta (Rudolph) Rife. During her formative years, Diane lived in Carey, Ohio graduating from Carey High School in 1964. Continuing her education, Diane attended Elkhart University earning a medical secretary certificate and took courses at Ohio State University, Marion.
During Diane's working years, she was employed with MedCenter Hospital, Marion General Hospital, and Grady Memorial Hospital as a medical secretary and office manager. After retirement, Diane found a second calling at Turning Point in Marion and Delaware helping those in need.
Diane loved to be fashionable and finding bargains; making sure everything was perfect down to her lipstick and hair.
Diane was extremely social and never met a stranger; she enjoyed being involved in the Marion Craft Club and Lincoln Pool's "Lizard Ladies" taking daily walks in the pool with her gals. As a woman of faith, Diane was a longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church volunteering wherever needed and helped with Vacation Bible School.
While spending time at home, Diane could often be found reading a good book, cooking in the kitchen, or playing in the dirt.
Diane was truly a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by her husband, Michael (whom she married on November 26, 1983); daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Martin of Lewis Center; grandchildren, Eryn and Cody Martin; and Mike's family who she loved as her own.
In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Allen and brother, Charles Rife.
Memorial donations may be made in Diane's honor to Turning Point of Marion and Delaware (330 Barks Road West, Marion, OH 43302) or to Charity Newsies, (4300 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214) by texting 6588 to 614-230-0347.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Diane's family and will announce a memorial service at Epworth United Methodist Church at a later date.
Online memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020