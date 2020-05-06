|
Dianna Dee Shook
Marion - Dianna Dee Shook was met at the Gates of Heaven by her husband on Monday, May 4, 2020. Dianna was 75 years old, lived in Marion, and was surrounded by her loving daughters when she passed away.
Dianna was born in Marion, Ohio on June 15, 1944 to the late Harold and Alice (Chard) Sharp. She graduated from Harding High School in 1963 and continued her education at The State Beauty Academy in Marion.
Dianna married Gerald J. "Jerry" Shook on October 21, 1978 and together they shared almost 30 years of marriage. Together, Dianna and Jerry ran 'Jerry's Total Hair Concepts and Tanning' and 'Jerry's Hair Designer'. Jerry passed away unexpectedly July 19, 2007.
Being a woman of faith, Dianna was a long time member of Central Baptist Church in Marion and treasured her relationship with God. She enjoyed spending time with her three daughters and grandchildren, and could often be found cooking big family meals. She was a well-known "Master Baker" to family and friends. Dianna also cherished her time spent playing cards with her family, and bingo with her friends at Seaton Square. Being musically inclined, Dianna loved to sing at church and with her family.
Dianna will be missed by her daughters, Shellie Hutchings of Marion, Sarah (Fred) Davis of Marion and Nichole (Steve) Strausbaugh of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Tiffanie Hutchings, Joshua Hutchings, Brock Davis, Bradley Davis, Brayden Davis, Brielle Davis, Bailey Davis, Logan Strausbaugh, Amelia Strausbaugh, and Garrison Strausbaugh; great-grandchildren, Emarae Hutchings, Joshua Hutchings II, James Calevro, Levi Hutchings, and Colton Hutchings; siblings Fred Sharp, Charlene Dickason and Pamela Berry.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dianna was preceded in death by her brother, Chuck Sharp.
Family funeral services will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel with Pastor Ryan Strother officiating. A private family viewing will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm. The funeral will be lived streamed at noon, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 and can be viewed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Dianna's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020