Dolores E. "Pete" Carter
Marion - Dolores E. "Pete" Carter age 100 of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Community of Marion.
She was born June 1, 1919 in South Bend, IN., to the late Earl Palmer and Mildred (Blow) Palmer-Kramp.
On March 1, 1946 she married Robert W. Carter, he preceded her in death on November 1, 2007.
Dolores was a member Of Marion County Historical Society, Charter Member of the Genealogy Society, past member of JAM (Just A Mother) and was a foster parent for many years for Marion County Children Services.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte (Ken) Postell of Marion, OH., her son, Steve (Jill) McGuire of Waldo, OH., three grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) McGuire, Beth (George) Breznicki and Matt (Stacey) Young, step grandson, Jamie (Malissa) Postell, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Dolores was preceded in death by her father, Earl Palmer, her mother and step-father, Mildred and Merle Kramp, two brothers, Kay and Ben, and her step sister, Jean Lautenslager.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jen Bass officiating. Burial will be at Larue Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 10, 2019