Dolores M. Jerew
MARION - Dolores M. Jerew, age 92 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Dolores was born March 4, 1928 in Turtle Creek, PA, the daughter of Raymond Thomas and Margaret Mildred (Short) McEliece. She was a graduate of Shelby High School.
Dolores met the love of her life while skating at a local roller rink, the two eloped on January 1, 1949 and celebrated 70 years of marriage; Jerald preceded her in death on August 11, 2019.
Dolores was a devoted wife and mother and ran their home while Jerald farmed and worked the land. The two made a great team. In the summers they enjoyed fishing, taking long walks and staying at their cabin on Lake Erie and during the winter months they enjoyed spending time in Lakeland, Florida where they golfed and spent time with friends. Dolores was a woman of deep faith and was a longtime member of Green Camp United Methodist Church. Above all, Dolores cherished her family and delighted in her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are her three children: Sharon (Steven) Leeth , Gerrie (William) Nutter, and James E. Jerew, all of Marion; son-in-law, John Austin; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerald W. Jerew; daughter, Linda Sue Austin; and sister, Rose Marie and brothers: Raymond K., William S., and Kenneth R. McEliece.
Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 11:30AM to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM with Rev. Josh Freshour officiating; burial will be in Claibourne Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Camp United Methodist Church Elevator Fund, 205 Broadway, Box 232, Green Camp, Ohio 43322.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the Jerew family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.