Don Nicholas
Marion - Don Deo Nicholas, age 71 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On September 26, 1948, he was born to the late Ellery and Nina (McLaughlin) Nicholas in Clay County, West Virginia, and on September 2, 1995, he married his wife Shirley (Stump) Nicholas in Marion.
Don served in the United States Army, and he spent 26 years as a maintenance man at Tegrant. He loved country music, and he amassed quite a collection throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed attending auctions, and he was a fan of sports, especially basketball and football. He spent a lot of time rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; his son Todd (Victoria) Nicholas; his daughter Jennifer Nicholas; his siblings Darris (Ruthann) McLaughlin, Stella Murphy, Jerry (Fortha) Nicholas, Cynthia (Rick) Hodges, Jim (Diane) Nicholas, Ruth Nicholas, Kenneth (Brian) Keener, Eugene Keener, Steve Keener, Warren Keener, Aleatha (John) Hodges, Frances (John) McCormick, Bill Keener, Grover Keener, and Ena Mae Keener; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ellery and Nina, his step-father Noah Keener, and his brothers Roger and Mike Keener.
Family and friends may gather to honor Don's memory on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery at 11:30 am.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019