Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Nicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Nicholas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Nicholas Obituary
Don Nicholas

Marion - Don Deo Nicholas, age 71 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On September 26, 1948, he was born to the late Ellery and Nina (McLaughlin) Nicholas in Clay County, West Virginia, and on September 2, 1995, he married his wife Shirley (Stump) Nicholas in Marion.

Don served in the United States Army, and he spent 26 years as a maintenance man at Tegrant. He loved country music, and he amassed quite a collection throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed attending auctions, and he was a fan of sports, especially basketball and football. He spent a lot of time rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; his son Todd (Victoria) Nicholas; his daughter Jennifer Nicholas; his siblings Darris (Ruthann) McLaughlin, Stella Murphy, Jerry (Fortha) Nicholas, Cynthia (Rick) Hodges, Jim (Diane) Nicholas, Ruth Nicholas, Kenneth (Brian) Keener, Eugene Keener, Steve Keener, Warren Keener, Aleatha (John) Hodges, Frances (John) McCormick, Bill Keener, Grover Keener, and Ena Mae Keener; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ellery and Nina, his step-father Noah Keener, and his brothers Roger and Mike Keener.

Family and friends may gather to honor Don's memory on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery at 11:30 am.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -