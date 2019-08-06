|
|
Don Richard "Dick" Larcom
WALDO - Don Richard "Dick" Larcom, age 85 of Waldo, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Dick was born on January 17, 1934 in Marion, the son of Donald E. and Thelma E. (Hacker) Larcom. He graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1951.
He enlisted in the United States Army proudly serving his county during the Korean War in the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment.
On February 22, 1953, Dick was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Jean Fogle.
Dick was a hardworking man who proudly provided for his family. He began his heating and cooling career working at Rice Hardware in Waldo, eventually becoming the owner and running the business for many years. His customers always appreciated the way Dick would take the time to sit and listen to them and help them any way he could. In addition to all of that, he also enjoyed farming part time for many years.
Dick had a warm and engaging personality, there wasn't anyone he couldn't make a connection with. He was a gifted storyteller, recalling things from years ago and reminiscing of days gone by. Family was Dick's proudest achievement. He adored his beloved wife Betty, his girls and the grandchildren; his great grandchildren especially brought a true sparkle to his eye. He proudly watched and cheered them on at all of their sporting events. Recently, Sunday lunches with family became cherished times spent together. Dick enjoyed watching all kinds of sporting events on television and most mornings you would most likely find Dick with his buddies at Kings Mill Golf Course playing a round a golf. He acquired 3 hole-in-ones throughout his golfing career. In the winter months, he and Betty would travel to their favorite place in Florida and he would continue to play golf there as well.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jean Larcom; daughters: Debra (Rob) Kantzer, Joell (Clark) Stacy and Stacy (Doug) Seckel; grandchildren: Kain (Kate) Conley, Nathan Conley, Rhett Kantzer, Haleigh (Jason) Dean, Coby Stacy, Georgie Stacy, Kailee (Mike) Stone, Dustin (Sarah) Larcom and Trent Larcom-Dennis; great grandchildren: Elliot, Wallace and Foster Conley, Braylon and Grayson Stone and Easton Larcom; sister-in-law Louise Larcom; best friend Bob P. Smith; close friend of the family Sarah Jo Peters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Donald Curtis, Ronnie and Bill (Ann) Larcom; and his brother-in-law Paul (Dorothy) Fogle.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Thursday at Peace Community Church of Christ, 4061 Columbus-Sandusky Rd S, Marion at 1PM with Rev. Joel Fetter officiating; burial will be in Waldo Cemetery with military honors being observed.
If so desired, donations may be made to Peace Community Church of Christ or Riverside Methodist Hospital Heart and Vascular.
The Larcom family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Marion General Hospital ICU and Riverside Methodist Hospital ICU-Blue and also the pastoral support of Rev. Joel Fetter and Mike Fogle, Dick's nephew.
The Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, is honored to be serving the Larcom family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 6, 2019