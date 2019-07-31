Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Born
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Gene" Born Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Gene" Born Sr. Obituary
Donald "Gene" Born Sr.

Waynesfield - Donald "Gene" Born Sr., 87, died peacefully Monday afternoon July 29, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 10, 1931 in LaRue to the late Glen Harley and Ethel (Kale) Born, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan (Malott) Born, they were married November 19, 1960 at the Methodist Church in Lafayette and she died October 6, 2009. He was also predeceased by a son: John Born, a grandson: Craig Paxson and a sister: Glenna Gamble.

Gene was a 1949 graduate of the LaRue High School. He had worked at the Ford Motor Company for 33 years, retiring in 1991. Gene was a lifetime member of the F & AM Ft. Amanda Lodge #706, which has merged with Lodge #205 in Lima.

He had built houses part time. Gene loved to travel. He was a huge Elvis and OSU Buckeye fan.

Surviving are his children: Paula (Ben) Gehle of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Donald (Loretta) Born Jr. of Waynesfield and Darren Born of Findlay

Grandchildren: Nicholas Gehle, William, Christopher, Taylor, David and Matthew Born and great grandchildren: Addison, Seth and Aiden Gehle, Jade Born and Justin Newland

Funeral services will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12:00 pm noon at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Kathy Herr will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Assn. 1100 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now