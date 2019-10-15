|
|
Donald C. "DC" Dannenhauer
Nevada, Ohio - Donald C. "DC" Dannenhauer, age 88, of Nevada, OH, passed away peacefully, though unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his home in Nevada, OH.
DC was born on February 4, 1931, in Upper Sandusky, OH, to Charles and Irene Fischer Dannenhauer and was a 1949 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.
A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, he served on an icebreaker in the Great Lakes during the Korean War.
On March 2, 1957, he married Natalie Jo "Joey" Coons of Nevada. They had 5 children all of whom survive him. Deborah Pinion of Upper Sandusky, OH, Elizabeth Dannenhauer of Fancy Gap, VA, Joseph (Kathy) Dannenhauer of Phoenix AZ, David Dannenhauer of Nevada, OH and Michael Dannenhauer of Washington, DC. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: David, Kiel, Gregory and Natalie Pinion, Christopher, Scott and Anthony DiMaio, Michael, Rachel and Joshua Dannenhauer and Jamie Henry - in addition to 9 great and 2 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Rita and Jane Dannenhauer and his grandson, Benjamin Pinion.
DC always had an entrepreneurial spirit. Not only did he own and operate the Dannenhauer Insurance Agency for 55 years, he also owned and operated the Nevada Laundromat, the Nevada Car Wash, was a co-owner of the Nevada Mini Mall and for a short time the Crawford Street Laundromat in Upper Sandusky.
Public service and giving back to his community was extremely important to DC throughout his life. He was an active member of the Nevada Volunteer Fire Department for several decades and a charter member of the Nevada EMS. He served multiple terms on the Nevada Village Council and was a long time committeeman for the Wyandot County Republican Party.
Golfing though was DC's passion. He belonged to the Lincoln Hills Golf Course longer than the history books can record and he loved nothing more than winning bets from his buddies on (and off) the links. In the days prior to cellphones, if his family was looking for him the first place they called was the pro shop at Lincoln Hills. When the weather turned too cold to be on the greens DC moved indoors to Wyandot Lanes where he was a long standing member of a weekly bowling league.
Never one to sit still, DC would make multiple trips each day to Upper making his rounds and checking in at various places throughout town. DC never met a stranger and always found an interesting story or two no matter where he went.
He's now been reunited with the father he lost at the age of 4 along with his mother and sisters — and no doubt already playing more golf with all the friends who preceded him in death.
Visitations will be held on Friday, October, 18, 2019, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October, 19, 2019, at 11:00am at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nevada EMS-Wyandot East Fire District and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum & Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019