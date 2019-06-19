|
Donald "Donnie" Eugene Foster
Brownwood - Donald "Donnie" Eugene Foster, age 77, of Brownwood passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation for Donnie will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Donald was born to Francis Earl and Josephine Pearl (Northrup) Foster on February 25, 1942 in Marion, Ohio. He attended Harding High-school in Marion. Donnie married the love of his life, Nancy Sue (Gay) Foster on September 23, 1978 in Kenton, Ohio. He loved old cars; especially the Ford Model T. Most of all, Don loved his grandkids and family.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Foster; 5 daughters, Pam Fittro of Ohio, Bonnie Arman and husband Mike of Ohio, Jennifer Crysler and husband Danny of Brownwood, Carolyn Foster of Waco, and Carol Foster of Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers and 5 sisters; 1 grandson, Trent Mullen; and a son in law, Virgil Glaze Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Solaris Hospice (413 Center Ave. Brownwood, Texas 76801.) Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Published in the Marion Star on June 19, 2019