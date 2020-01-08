|
Donald Joseph Caprino
Marion - Donald Joseph Caprino, age 81, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Don was born in Marion, Ohio on June 4, 1938 to the late Anthony and May (Bumgarter) Caprino and attended Harding High School graduating in 1956.
Don worked as a bar tender at the Scotch and Sirloin, here he met Teresa Ann Lamb and the two were wed shortly after on November 3, 1991. In addition to working at The Scotch and Sirloin, Don was the Director of Disaster Services for Marion County retiring after more than 20 years of service.
Don was a long time member of The Prospect Lions Club. He enjoyed countless trips to Vegas with his wife and cruises to Alaska. Don had a huge heart and loved to make his friends and family laugh. In his free time, Don enjoyed working in his garden growing tomatoes.
Don is survived by wife, Teresa; daughters, Cheri Caprino and Julie (Ryan) Hamilton of Richwood, grandchildren, Zach (Cassidy), Ben, and Nick Hamilton, and Megan and Mary Barlow; great-grandson, Peyton Wood; and sisters, Gloria and Betty Caprino.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by sister, Carol Lieb.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 W. Center St.) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3 until 7 pm. A memorial service will be held 11 am Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Don's honor to Prospect Lions Club or The .
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Don's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020