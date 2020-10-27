Donald K. Morris
Marion - Donald Keith Morris, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Laurence and Emma (Curren) Morris on May 14, 1939 in Marion, Ohio, which was both his mother's birthday and Mother's Day that year.
Donald was a graduate of Marion Harding High School in 1958. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force in October of 1959 and was stationed in England, where he served as a military officer, and then was honorably discharged in October of 1963. He married the love of his life, Joyce E. Braden, on September 12, 1964, and they enjoyed 56 years together.
For 37 years he worked at Pollak Steel, Armco Steel, and Marion Steel, as a machinist. He then retired after 12 years working at Honda as an inspector.
Donald had many hobbies, but wood working was his passion. Aside from woodworking, he loved to paint. He and Joyce loved to travel around the world. He loved buying T-shirts on these trips especially at the t-shirt shops in Myrtle Beach. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and on Saturdays during football season, you would find him cheering the Buckeyes on to victory.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice Downs.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce; daughter, Cathy (Bob) Chill; and son, Rick (Mollie) Morris of Marion, Ohio. In addition, he will also be dearly missed by his 5 grandchildren: Whitney Schofield, Kayleigh (Jonathan) Alvarez, Jessica Morris, Rachel Morris, and Sarah Morris; and 3 great grandchildren: Kelsey Schofield, and Aaden and Liam Alvarez.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Heart Association
.
Friends and family may call from the hours of 10:00pm to 1:00pm on Monday, November 2, at Marion First Church of the Nazarene in Marion. Funeral services will immediately follow the calling hours at 1:00pm, with Dr. Steve Estep officiating.