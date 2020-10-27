1/1
Donald K. Morris
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald K. Morris

Marion - Donald Keith Morris, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Laurence and Emma (Curren) Morris on May 14, 1939 in Marion, Ohio, which was both his mother's birthday and Mother's Day that year.

Donald was a graduate of Marion Harding High School in 1958. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force in October of 1959 and was stationed in England, where he served as a military officer, and then was honorably discharged in October of 1963. He married the love of his life, Joyce E. Braden, on September 12, 1964, and they enjoyed 56 years together.

For 37 years he worked at Pollak Steel, Armco Steel, and Marion Steel, as a machinist. He then retired after 12 years working at Honda as an inspector.

Donald had many hobbies, but wood working was his passion. Aside from woodworking, he loved to paint. He and Joyce loved to travel around the world. He loved buying T-shirts on these trips especially at the t-shirt shops in Myrtle Beach. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and on Saturdays during football season, you would find him cheering the Buckeyes on to victory.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice Downs.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce; daughter, Cathy (Bob) Chill; and son, Rick (Mollie) Morris of Marion, Ohio. In addition, he will also be dearly missed by his 5 grandchildren: Whitney Schofield, Kayleigh (Jonathan) Alvarez, Jessica Morris, Rachel Morris, and Sarah Morris; and 3 great grandchildren: Kelsey Schofield, and Aaden and Liam Alvarez.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.

Friends and family may call from the hours of 10:00pm to 1:00pm on Monday, November 2, at Marion First Church of the Nazarene in Marion. Funeral services will immediately follow the calling hours at 1:00pm, with Dr. Steve Estep officiating.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Marion First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Marion First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Born Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved