Donald L. Eaton
Marion - Donald L. Eaton age 84 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Presidential Center.
He was born December 6, 1935 in Marion, Ohio to the late Roy and Lela (Cahill) Eaton.
On May 9, 1999 he married Lois (Dorfe) Eaton, she survives in Marion, Ohio.
Donald was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1955-1957. He was employed at Erie/Conrail Railroad for 33 years, he was a member of Word of Life Christian Center, Past President and Life Member of Marion County Bowling Association and Marion County Bowling Council.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Eaton of Marion, his children, Sheila Eaton of Marion, Donald (Teri) Eaton Jr. of Marion, Donald (Emily) Justice of Bucyrus, Michael (Natali) Justice of Marion and Sam Mories of Apple Valley, step-children, Kim Miller, Lori Miller, Jenny Miller, Phylis Baker and Chuck Baker, 23 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Eaton and his sisters, Betty Senig and Mary Jane Ledom.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 @ 11:30 AM at Grand Prairie Cemetery with Rev. Mark Mauldin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020