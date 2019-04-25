|
Donald L. Foertsch
Nevada - Donald L. Foertsch, age 69, of Nevada, Ohio passed away at his residence on April 20, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1949 in Marion, Ohio to the late Ray and Elizabeth (Markey) Foertsch. Donald graduated from Pleasant High School in 1969. He married Patricia Byrd on August 24, 1993 and she survives him.
Also surviving Donald is his brother Denny Foertsch, three stepchildren, Robert (Stephanie) Oliver, Brian (Amy) Oliver, and Clarissa (John Lee) Oliver, thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother, Daniel Foertsch.
Donald worked as a greenskeeper at Marion Country Club and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He loved his family, kids and animals.
Viewing will be on Friday April 26, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Nevada United Methodist Church, 317 North Main Street, Nevada, Ohio 44849. The funeral service will follow at 11 am at the church with Pastor David Smithey officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery, 4964 Brush Ridge Drive N, Marion, Ohio 43302.
Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday from 8 am-10 am. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help with funeral costs. Donation envelopes will be available at the church. For additional information and to view Donald's online obituary please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 25, 2019