Donald Lee Hinton
Marion - Donald Lee Hinton, age 85, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
On February 7, 1935, Don was born in Marion, one of seven children of the late Herman and Opal (Henry) Hinton. One fateful day in 1962 while "shooting the loop", he met the love of his life, Annie Jane Stover. They were married on June 22, 1963, and renewed their vows on their 50th anniversary in 2013.
Don retired from The Quaker Oats Company and was a proud member of the Quaker Old Timers. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa who was known as a jokester, instigator, penny-pincher and major Trump supporter. He enjoyed fishing in the Florida Keys, camping at Turkey Hill, WV, and attending local auctions where he earned the nickname "Dollar Don".
He will be dearly missed by sons: Donald (Lisa) Hinton Jr. of Marion, David (Julie) Hinton of Miami, FL; daughters: Vicky (Burl) Outlaw of Fredericksburg, TX, Valerie (Keith) Kirkpatrick of Sunbury; grandchildren: John, Chris, and Melissa Johnson, Melissa (Scott) Burns, Donald Hinton III, Aubrey (Donovan) Santamaria, Hannah (Garrett) Warfield, Danielle (JP Iacobucci) Hinton, Heather (Michael) Santangelo, Whitney (Yanni) Ramirez, Alexandria and Sebastian Kirkpatrick; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon (Mayhon) Huckaba; sisters-in-law: Elaine Hinton and Bonnie Hinton; brother-in-law, Bob Bish; Stover in-laws: Frank, Alvin (Dixie), Leo, Mervin, and Mike (Jennifer) Stover, Jerolene Wolf, Helen Dyer, Mildred Johnson, and Richard (Sheila) Persinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Don was preceded in death by siblings: Herman Hinton Jr., Robert Hinton, Larry Hinton, Jean Bish, Rita (Virgil) Wurth, and Stover in-laws: Earnest (Vera Oehler) Stover, Connie Persinger, Leonard Wolf, Bob Dyer, Vernelle Stover, Christine Stover, and Gary Johnson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, at the Green Camp Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to OhioHealth Hospice or Green Camp Fire Department.
