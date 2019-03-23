|
|
Donald Lee (Don) Wood
Newberg, OR. - Donald Lee (Don) Wood, age 88, formerly of Richwood, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Providence Newberg Hospital in Newberg, Oregon.
He was born April 29, 1930 in Richwood to the late Vernon Wood and Hazel (Jerew) Wood. His father died in November 1990 and his mother died in October 1995.
On December 23, 1949 he married Marilyn Jean (Miller) Wood his high school sweetheart in the Richwood First United Methodist Church. They were happily married for 60 years until she passed away in November 2010. After Marilyn's passing, he was lucky to meet Vera Lupinek and in November 2012, they married in King City, Oregon. Vera was his dedicated, loving and caring wife during their time together. She continued her devotion to him as his Parkinson's disease progressed and he moved to an assisted living facility where she visited religiously every day and ensured his care and well-being. He is survived by his wife Vera, son Tim(Sharon) Wood of Lake Oswego, two grandchildren, Geoffrey and Cameron, and a brother Roland (Phyllis) Wood of Richwood.
Don graduated from Richwood High School in 1948 where he played football and basketball. After graduation he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Valley Forge during the Korean War. After service, he began a career of 35 years with the Ohio Edison/First Energy Company first at the Scioto Plant and then at the W.H. Sammis plant near Wellsville, Ohio eventually becoming a shift supervisor and later contributing his years of experience and knowledge in advisory roles. Don enjoyed camping, served as scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 22, played golf and established a perfect record of attendance at his grandson's sports and school activities. He was extremely proud of his grandsons and their achievements. He was an avid Ohio State fan who closely followed the Buckeyes even after moving to Oregon in 1998.
Funeral services will be held Thursday March 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood with Pastor Joseph Rhea officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Fulton Street, Richwood, Ohio 43344.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 23, 2019