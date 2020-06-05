Donald McKean Jr.
Donald McKean, Jr.

Marion - Donald LeRoy "Bogy" McKean, Jr., age 67 of Marion, formerly of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. On November 8, 1952, he was born in Auburn, Indiana, to Donald L. McKean and the late Peggy A. (Ross) Godwin, and on October 21, 1995, he married his wife Renee (Oliver) McKean.

Don served in the United States Army, and he later retired from Dalton Foundry after 15 years. He was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR, and he loved animals.

He is survived by his wife Renee McKean; his children Donald (Mindy) McKean, III, Anne (Josh) Oswalt, and Angie (Todd) Hoeffel; his siblings Roger (Linda) McKean, Brenda McKean, and Randy (Sandra) McKean; his half-siblings Linda (Greg) Wattier, Karen Ogg, Nancy (Herb) Cordial, and Cindy (John) Delucenay; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy A. Godwin and his sisters Connie Sue and Brenda Gale.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
