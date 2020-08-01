Donald R. Dye, Sr.
Marion - Donald R. Dye, Sr., age 80 of Marion, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On January 19, 1940, he was born to the late Harold and Irene (Miller) Dye in Galion, Ohio, and on March 14, 1959, he married Norma J. (Galleher). She preceded him in death on August 10, 2015.
Donald retired from Marion Power Shovel as a grater blocker after 25 years.
He is survived by his daughters Cheryl (John) Osborne of Columbus and Lisa (Jessie Burchard) Dye of Marion; his sons Donald Dye, Jr., Alan Dye, and Gary (Bridget) Dye, all of Marion; his sisters Dorothy Webb, Donna Ramey, and Diana Tolle, all of Marion; his brothers David Dye and Danny Dye of Marion; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma J. Dye, his parents Harold and Irene, and his brother Robert Cole.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12 pm to 2 pm at Pentecostal Believers in Christ Church, 347 N. Main St., Marion. Services will take place at 2 pm with Pastor Clifford Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice, the doctors and nursing staff of 2 South, and the greeters at the hospital for their love and compassion during this difficult time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
.