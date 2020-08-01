1/1
Donald R. Dye Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Dye, Sr.

Marion - Donald R. Dye, Sr., age 80 of Marion, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On January 19, 1940, he was born to the late Harold and Irene (Miller) Dye in Galion, Ohio, and on March 14, 1959, he married Norma J. (Galleher). She preceded him in death on August 10, 2015.

Donald retired from Marion Power Shovel as a grater blocker after 25 years.

He is survived by his daughters Cheryl (John) Osborne of Columbus and Lisa (Jessie Burchard) Dye of Marion; his sons Donald Dye, Jr., Alan Dye, and Gary (Bridget) Dye, all of Marion; his sisters Dorothy Webb, Donna Ramey, and Diana Tolle, all of Marion; his brothers David Dye and Danny Dye of Marion; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norma J. Dye, his parents Harold and Irene, and his brother Robert Cole.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12 pm to 2 pm at Pentecostal Believers in Christ Church, 347 N. Main St., Marion. Services will take place at 2 pm with Pastor Clifford Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice, the doctors and nursing staff of 2 South, and the greeters at the hospital for their love and compassion during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved