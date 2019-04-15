Donald Roy "Don" Graham



Edison - Donald Roy "Don" Graham, age 90, of Edison, Ohio, passed away at his home on Friday, April 12, 2019.



He was born in Edison on December 29, 1928 to late Roy and Dorothy Graham. Don graduated from Edison High School in 1947.



He worked for Westinghouse in Mansfield, and then owned and operated Graham's Sohio in Edison from 1956 - 1994. He served on the Mt. Gilead School Board from 1966 - 1970. He served on the Morrow County Election Board from 1994 - 2006 and as a jury commissioner from 2002 - 2017 He was a lifelong member of the Edison United Methodist Church.



On July 22, 1950, Donald married Marjorie Williams in Sycamore, Ohio. His wife survives him in Edison, Ohio.



In addition to his wife, Don is survived by six children: Nancy Meyer of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Carol Graham of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Donny (Rhonda) Graham of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; John (Jody) Graham of Findlay, Ohio; Phil Graham of Columbus Ohio; Craig Graham of Port Clinton, Ohio; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Don's family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 12Noon on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Friends may greet the family from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow in Worden Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or to Edison United Methodist Church, 335 South Boundary Street, Edison, OH 43320.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Don's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.