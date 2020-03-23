|
|
Donald S. Williams
Prospect - Donald S. Williams, age 91, of Prospect, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.
On June 15, 1928, Don was born at home on the family farm in Prospect, Ohio, one of seven children of the late George S. and Birdia C. (Hetler) Williams. He graduated from Prospect High School in the class of 1947, where he earned a State FFA degree and excelled in sports, basketball especially.
At a local square dance, Don met the love of his life, Beulah Mae Murphy. Shortly thereafter they were married on November 26, 1950, in the Meeker United Methodist Church. Together they cherished their nearly sixty five years of marriage, and they raised seven wonderful children. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2015.
From the time he started walking, Don started helping his father however he could on the family farm. Throughout most of his life, he worked from dusk until dawn, as a dairy and grain farmer. He was especially proud that all three of his sons followed in his family's farming footsteps, and each earning American FFA Degrees. In 1976, he and Beulah were awarded honorary American Farming Degrees. Even in his 90's, Don would still show up to help his sons with their farms. He was a member of the Marion County Dairy Board Association, Prospect Farmers Exchange, and Producers Livestock.
Having a love for old farm equipment, Don deeply enjoyed restoring antique farm tractors. He restored fifteen plus tractors over the years, most of which were old Allis-Chalmers tractors.
An avid gardener, once Don stopped farming full time, he turned his time and efforts to growing an impressive fruit and vegetable garden. He often grew produce to brag about, which he did when he was giving away his crops to his neighbors, friends and family. He also loved watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes play football and his favorite sport of basketball.
Don was formerly a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion.
Always having an ornery twinkle in his eye, Don often showed how much he cared for you by how much he teased you. His great sense of humor will forever be missed.
Most important of all to Don was his family. He instilled in each of his children the value of hard work, and was proud to see it being passed from generation to generation in the Williams family. He also loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always trying to give something special to them for Christmas and birthdays every year.
Left to cherish his memory are his six children: Linda (Mike) Todd of Fort Wayne, IN, Dwight (Kathy) Williams of Marion, Cheryl (Rod) Haberman of Marion, Keith (Donna) Williams of Prospect, Janet (Bill) Converse of Raymond, and Marlene Carney of Thurston; 16 grandchildren: Jason Todd, Jeremy Todd, John Todd, Amy Williams, Anne Williams-Lloyd, Laura Williams Stimpert, Heather Haberman-Schisler, Brad Haberman, Chelsey Haberman Banaski, Ben Williams, Henry Williams, Helen Williams, Jarred Converse, Dustin Converse, Bill Converse, and Brent Carney; 20 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Williams of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Norma Jean Hetzner.
Including his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by his son, David Williams in 2017; three great-grandchildren: Mason Converse, and Peyton and Saylor Carney; and all six of his siblings: Wilbur and Robert Williams, Isabelle Bellar, Virginia Laird, Marjorie Heil, and Eleanor Eddy Miller.
Private funeral services will be held for his family, including burial in Waldo Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Rob Howard. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on their Facebook page at 3 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/
Memorial contributions may be made the Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302, with a note in the memo line: c/o Beulah Williams Scholarship Fund. This fund is to benefit Marion County 4H and FFA members.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Don's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020