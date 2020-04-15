|
Donald Seiter
Marion - Donald W. Seiter, age 92, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Marion General Hospital with his loving family by his side following a two plus year battle with his health.
On December 3, 1927, Donald was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of five children of the late H.O. and Ola (Whipp) Seiter. He was raised on the family farm, helping as soon as he was able. He graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1945, where he enjoyed playing basketball and serving in the Agriculture club.
Proudly following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps, Don dedicated his life to carrying on their family farm that was founded in 1888 by his grandfather, Jacob Seiter, who immigrated from Germany. In 1977, Don officially took over full operation of the farm. On the farm he raised countless cows, sheep, pigs, and the occasional barn cat. In his younger days, they also ran a dairy farm and he helped his father run the Seiter Saw Mill and Apple Press.
When the work was done on the farm, Don, who had taken guitar lessons, would then head out to call and play his steel guitar at the local square dances with his band. He also gave guitar lessons on the side, and on Easter Day in 1957, he gave his first lesson to his future wife, Evalyn Mehaffey. Nine months later, after him serenading Evalyn on many dates, they were married on December 15, 1957, at Prospect Street United Methodist Church. They cherished their sixty two years of marriage and lovingly raised two daughters: Donna and Jane.
To help make ends meet for Evalyn and their family, Don worked three jobs for nearly thirty years. In addition to farming, he worked second shift at the Whirlpool Corporation in their paint department. He would then wake up by 6:30 am to drive bus for Pleasant Schools. He worked at Whirlpool for twenty plus years, retiring in 1992, and was proud to be selected to travel to Japan for a special assignment. He drove bus and was bus coordinator for Pleasant Schools for over thirty years, retiring from there in 1991.
Very faithful, Don was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church on Smeltzer Road, where he served as a deacon and candle re-filler. Over the years, he had attended many other churches too, including Prospect Street United Methodist Church. He also served on the Pleasant and Tri-Rivers School Boards for many years, and enjoyed bowling in many Whirlpool leagues.
Never sitting still, Don "always had to be doing something." He was a skilled craftsman, who could do anything he put his mind to, building several houses in his life, including: the house he and his wife Evalyn lived in for 62 years, and his Florida vacation home. His numerous other hobbies included: being outside splitting wood, mushroom hunting, making his oyster dressing for the holiday's, playing cards including euchre, going fishing at Lake Erie with friends and family, gardening with his mother and even after she passed, shopping at TSC and Rural King and with his brother Paul "P.E." at Bargain City, bowling, reading civil war books, putting together puzzles, helping granddaughters with their 4H Projects, and just plain old tinkering and building side projects for his family. He also was an avid collector of hats (over 100 at least), tractors, and his 1956 Packard (automobile).
Sharing a love for traveling with his family, one of their favorite places to visit was Canada. Don would load up his wife and children into their bus that he converted into a camper and they would head north to their favorite campsite in Hilton Beach, Canada. They also started traveling south to Florida in the early 1950's and continued up until last year, taking his parents, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews down there to explore and make memories that are now cherished.
A self-made man, Don was proud to have worked hard for everything he had in life. His many sacrifices he made for his family, all of whom he loved dearly. He cherished every moment spent with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and the rest of his family just "visiting". He especially loved spoiling his grandchildren, who endearingly called him their "Gampy".
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Evalyn Seiter; two daughters: Donna (Steve) Neiderkohr, and Jane Furniss (Fiancé Herb Bender); six grandchildren: Amanda Furniss, David (Elaine) Strine, Nicole Strine, Adam Furniss (Fiancé Lindsey Bender), Chad (Allisha) Furniss, and Mariah Furniss; one great-granddaughter, Abigayle Place; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Don was preceded in death by his three brothers and one sister and their spouses: Paul "P.E." (Rosemary) Seiter, Eula Belle (Don) Steele, Chester (Mary) Seiter, and Norman (Ruby) Seiter.
Friends are invited to visit the family either in the parking lot or inside the church practicing safe social distancing with less than 10 at a time in Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Rd, Marion, on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 11 am to 1 pm. Services honoring his life will then be observed privately by his family, officiated by Pastor Ed Wahl, with burial in Marion Cemetery. Family and friends may watch the service through the Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page at streaming live at 1 pm (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/). A public celebration service will be planned at a later date for all to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Pleasant Local Schools.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Donald's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020