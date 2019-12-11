|
|
Donald Wayne Baker, Sr.
Marion - Donald Wayne Baker, Sr., age 82, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Don was born in Marion, Ohio on March 23, 1937 to the late Walter A. and Gladys L. (Graybill) Baker.
Donald married the love of his life Eulah E. Baker on July 28, 1958. Eulah passed away November 3, 2015. Together, Don and Eulah attended The International Pentecostal Church of Christ in Marion.
Don was a lifelong resident of Marion and worked at Quaker Oats for almost thirty years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a need for speed, especially fast cars and boats.
Don will be missed by his children, Ross (Carol) Baker of Marion, Donald (Tara) Baker Jr. of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Charlie Baker of Marion, and Walter Baker of Marion; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and sister, Diane Rivers of La Rue.
Don was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Gladys; wife, Eulah; and siblings, Jack Henry, Maxine, and Walter.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 E Center St., Marion) on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Grover Caudill will officiate and burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Don's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019