Donald Wayne Garver
Marion - Donald Wayne Garver, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home after battling cancer since February.
Donald entered into this world on February 15, 1932 to the late Clarence Garver and Nellie Mae (Delaney) Longshaw in Marion, OH. On October 8, 1955, he married Gertrude "Gert" Edler in Marion, OH.
Donald served our country in the United States Navy from 1950 - 1954. He worked at Eaton for 40 years. Then he worked maintenance at the Mar-O-Del Golf Course, the Whetstone Golf Course and Marion Country Club. Donald was an avid golfer and bowler. Donald and his wife belonged to the First Church of the Nazarene in Marion, OH. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his son: David Garver and two brothers: Gene Garver and Marion Garver; and his brothers-in-law: Donald Edler, Ken Edler, Richard Edler and Tim Edler.
Those who will cherish his memories include his wife: Gert Garver of Marion, OH; his daughters: Laura (Scott) McCrery of Marion, OH and Carol (Jim) Patterson of Marion, OH; his several grandchildren; his numerous great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law: Debbie (Larry) Popp of Marion, OH; and his brothers-in-law: Sterling (Nancy) Edler of Marion, OH; John (Emily) Edler of Marion, OH, Ted (Melinda) Edler of Lima, OH, Doug (Bev) Edler of Caledonia, OH and R.C. (Jenn) Edler of Delaware, OH.
Family and friends may come to honor Donald's life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W Church St, Marion, OH 43302. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 starting at 1pm at the First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. David Wilson officiating and closing with a military service. A burial will follow the service at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Donations may be given in Donald's memory to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019