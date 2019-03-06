|
Donald Wayne Haudenschield Jr.
LaRue - Funeral services for Donald Wayne Haudenschield Jr. will be held at 11:00AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the LaRue Baptist Church in LaRue. Burial will follow in LaRue Cemetery. Friends may visit from 3:00PM till 7:00PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.
He died on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1993 in Marion to Donald Haudenschield and Barbara (Holcomb) Daily.
Surviving are his mother; Barbara (Richard) Daily of LaRue. Father; Don (Amy) Haudenschield of LaRue. 2 sisters; Holly (Brandon Freeman) Haudenschield of LaRue and Audry Haudenschield of LaRue. Twin Brother; Dustin (Morgan Rudd) Haudenschield of LaRue. Niece and Nephew; Adalyn and Karson. Maternal Grandparents; Oscar (Janice) Holcomb of LaRue. Paternal Grandmother; Evelyn Haudenschield. Special friends; Annie and Kytanna.
He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandfather; Gene Haudenschield.
Don was a loving son, brother and friend. He had a zest for life being the shoulder to lean on or defender if needed. He loved his family immensely. He loved every animal he came across (especially reptiles).
He had struggles in life but that didn't deter him. He had just started classes at MTC and was very proud of his achievements thus far. He was also proud of graduating from Elgin High School in 2013.
His smile always lit up the room. He would greet you with that smile and make sure you received a hug on the way out.
Don was proud of his appearance and always needed to look "Fresh".
He fell in love instantly with his niece and nephew, Addy and Karson, they meant so much to him. With Addy sharing the same birthday as Don.
He was a clean freak, he went to visit people just so he could clean their house! "OCD"
Don took a lot of business away from Mark the barer in town. Don gave everybody free haircuts "done right".
He never left without saying "I love you".
Memorial donations may be made to the LaRue Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 6, 2019