Donita Mae Blue
Marion - Donita Mae Blue, age 78, passed away from complications after a long illness. She was born to the late Delbert J. and Corrine R. (Corwin) Douce on April 10, 1940 in Cardington, OH. She attended Caledonia High School.
Donita was a member of the Richland Road Church of Christ and resided at Seton Square of Marion. She worked as an Assembler at Whirlpool for 28 plus years before she retired. She loved her family and was so very proud of them. She enjoyed reading, crafting, spending time her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and friends. She was known to all for her giving nature, sense of humor, and concern for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to honor her memory are her children: Kim and Dean Snyder, Sandy and Vic Miller, Suzie and Mike Himler, Mike and Tina Blue, Lori and Carl Green, and Marc and Melissa Blue. Grandchildren: Mike and Misty Snyder, Marc Snyder and Jesstine Horn, Nick and Kate Miller, Alex and Megan Miller, Josh and Aimee Himler, Alicia and Justin Mackno, Jessica Blue, Andreas Kohler, Yasmine Kohler, Barbara Huskins, Michael Blue, Elizabeth Blue, Terri Blue, Steven Green, Brandee Beville, Savannah Green, Jackson Green, Krysta Blue, and Amber Blue. Great Grandchildren: Kalib, Landon, Jace, Isabella, and McKenna Snyder, Justin Williams, Gregory, Kaitlyn, Gabriel Clark, Grace Miller, Stephen and Madison Himler, Brice, Brayden, and Bentley Kohler, Aiden and Mason Green, Austin Segree, Blake Beville, and Caden Green. Siblings: Bonita and Jack Whiteamire, Doris Hindman, Jim and Pat Douce, Merle and Shelley Douce, Dale Douce, Mary and Bill Hardy.
The family would like to invite friends and family to celebrate Donita's life during calling hours from 11 AM to 2 PM on Thursday March 28, 2019, at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion. The service will immediately follow at 2 PM officiated by Pastor Russell Howard. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richland Road Church of Christ and Marion Senior Citizens Transport in the name of Donita Blue. Online condolences may be given to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 26, 2019