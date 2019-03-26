Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donita Blue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donita Mae Blue


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donita Mae Blue Obituary
Donita Mae Blue

Marion - Donita Mae Blue, age 78, passed away from complications after a long illness. She was born to the late Delbert J. and Corrine R. (Corwin) Douce on April 10, 1940 in Cardington, OH. She attended Caledonia High School.

Donita was a member of the Richland Road Church of Christ and resided at Seton Square of Marion. She worked as an Assembler at Whirlpool for 28 plus years before she retired. She loved her family and was so very proud of them. She enjoyed reading, crafting, spending time her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and friends. She was known to all for her giving nature, sense of humor, and concern for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Kim and Dean Snyder, Sandy and Vic Miller, Suzie and Mike Himler, Mike and Tina Blue, Lori and Carl Green, and Marc and Melissa Blue. Grandchildren: Mike and Misty Snyder, Marc Snyder and Jesstine Horn, Nick and Kate Miller, Alex and Megan Miller, Josh and Aimee Himler, Alicia and Justin Mackno, Jessica Blue, Andreas Kohler, Yasmine Kohler, Barbara Huskins, Michael Blue, Elizabeth Blue, Terri Blue, Steven Green, Brandee Beville, Savannah Green, Jackson Green, Krysta Blue, and Amber Blue. Great Grandchildren: Kalib, Landon, Jace, Isabella, and McKenna Snyder, Justin Williams, Gregory, Kaitlyn, Gabriel Clark, Grace Miller, Stephen and Madison Himler, Brice, Brayden, and Bentley Kohler, Aiden and Mason Green, Austin Segree, Blake Beville, and Caden Green. Siblings: Bonita and Jack Whiteamire, Doris Hindman, Jim and Pat Douce, Merle and Shelley Douce, Dale Douce, Mary and Bill Hardy.

The family would like to invite friends and family to celebrate Donita's life during calling hours from 11 AM to 2 PM on Thursday March 28, 2019, at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion. The service will immediately follow at 2 PM officiated by Pastor Russell Howard. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richland Road Church of Christ and Marion Senior Citizens Transport in the name of Donita Blue. Online condolences may be given to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now