Donna, age 88, of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 8,2020 in Peoria, AZ.



Donna was born on Jan.22nd, 1932, in Toledo, OH. to Clare and Irene Rieser. The family moved to Marion, OH where she grew up and graduated from St Mary's High School in 1951.



Donna was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress when her children were young and made many of their clothes.Later she was employed as a hostess at Perkins restaurant and as a telephone operator at GTE of Ohio. She later took on a retirement job for several years at Sun City Florist of AZ. She also delivered Meals on Wheels in the Phoenix area.



In 1976 Donna married the love of her life, Tom Solomon. Two years later they moved to the Phoenix area to be near her parents and sister who had previously relocated. The couple began a laundry-dry cleaning business and over the next several years owned two businesses before retiring. They loved AZ making countless road trips throughout the state with Donna always behind the wheel. Main roads and back roads they covered them all. When at home they had a nightly routine playing cards. Often friends and neighbors joined in the game. They knew how to have a good time.



She is survived by daughter, Tonya (Toni) Felchlin, Marion, OH; granddaughters, Sarah (Leonard) Oliver, Tracey Smart, SC; Niece, Marcia (Zehring) Smith, Bucyrus, OH; Stepsons,Tip (Connie) Solomon, TX, Dan (Ann) Solomon, CO. Brother-in-law, Glenn (Pat) Solomon;. Numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom;infant son Wade; daughter Debra( Felchlin) Smart; son Michael Felchlin; stepson Michael Solomon; sister Gloria Rieser Streng. Also her former husband Robert Felchlin. Services will be held at a later date in AZ.









