Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
Donna Kay Postell


1935 - 2019
Donna Kay Postell Obituary
Donna Kay Postell

MARION - Donna Kay Postell, age 84 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

Donna was born March 2, 1935 in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of Russell Clyde and Dorothy Luella (Alexander) Shockey. In addition to her primary education, she also attended business college. She was a devoted homemaker and also worked as an Instrument Technician at Marion General Hospital.

On October 27, 1972, Donna was united in marriage to Roger E. Postell, Sr. The couple celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage.

Donna liked to spend time reading, painting, traveling and could also be found watching her soap operas in the afternoon. She loved her family and enjoyed a spirited debate.

She is survived by her husband, Roger E. Postell, Sr.; children: Dorothy Kim (Glenn) Sayre-Arnold, Earl Edward (Debbie) Sayre, Sr., and Joe William (Bonnie Horne) Sayre; step-children: Rhonda Jean (Jerry) Leasure, Tracy Lynn (Russell) Merrin, Beth Ann (John) Bumpus, and Roger Eugene Postell, Jr.; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and brothers: John Anthony (Mindy) Shockey and Richard Mathew Shockey.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Crystal Janette Jenner; step-son James Milton Hennessee; grandson, Harold Eugene Sayre; great grandsons, Christopher Sayre and Brent Whalen; sister Barbara Jean Rasey and brothers: Russell David Shockey and Jeffrey Wayne Shockey.

Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30AM.

If so desired, donations may be made to Marion County Humane Society or .

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Postell family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 12, 2019
