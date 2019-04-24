Donnas E. Conley



MARION - Donnas E. Conley, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Presidential Care Center where she made her home for the past several years.



Donnas was born on June 27, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio. Her parents Laura and Gilbert McClung preceded her in death.



She was raised and attended school in Marion, Ohio. She was employed for many years at Wilson Bohannan Lock Factory. During the war, she worked at the Marion Ordinance Plant.



In 1948 she married Harold R. Conley. They shared 46 years together, before his death in 1994.



Donnas enjoyed vacations with her family, playing cards with friends, and dancing. She enjoyed long walks, and was an avid reader. She was a follower of the Reverend Billy Graham, and watched all of his TV broadcasts. Donnas was the go-to marriage counselor in the neighborhood, many women came to her seeking help and guidance. She was a stay at home mom, always there when her children arrived home from school. She was active in the scouting program with her son and daughter.



Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Richard "Spike" Conley of Marion, and Linda (James) Conway of New Albany, Ohio; four grandchildren: Brian (Donna) Landefeld, Paul (Brittany) Landefeld, Tiffany Landefeld, and Adam Landefeld; three great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.



The family wishes to thank the staff at the Presidential Care Center for their loving care of Donnas over the years. They also wish to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and support in her final days.



As per Donnas' wishes, a visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street from 10AM to 11AM; graveside service will immediately follow at Meeker Cemetery with Chaplain Pamela Lamb-Hart officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Heartland Hospice of Marion in her memory.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Conley family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com