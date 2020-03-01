|
Dora L. Devers
Dora L. Devers, 93, of Willow Brook Village in Delaware, formerly of Richwood, died peacefully Saturday afternoon February 29, 2020 at the Grady Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 11, 1927 in Adario to Vernon J. and Viva A. (Huston) Owens. On July 30, 1949 she married Harry M. Devers Jr. in Mansfield and he died October 24, 2004. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Harry Devers, siblings, Vernon, Forrest, Robert, Richard, Steve, Russell and Norman Owens and Mary Jane Shenberger.
Dora's work and her life were being a loving Christian wife and mother. Her home was always a welcoming place to family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Richwood First Baptist Church where she held various offices and belonged to the Annie Richards Circle. She belonged to the PTA, OCCL, American Legion, and the Union County Republican Women where she served 2 years as president as well as various other jobs. She also belonged to the Ohio Federation of Republican Women and NFRW.
Surviving are her children, Daniel (Carol) Devers of Richwood, Debra Kay (Ted) Walton of Johnstown, Diana Lee (Joe) Pereira of Mountain View, Hawaii, Darcy Louise (Paul) Hegreness of Pueblo West, Colorado and Dale Ann (Mike) Falini of Colorado Springs, Colorado;19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood with Pastor Brian Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First Baptist Church 101 E. Ottawa Street Richwood, OH 43344 or the Willow Brook Village Memorial Fund 100 Willow Brook Way South
Delaware, Ohio 43015.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020