Dora Louise Bighouse
Marion - Dora Louise Bighouse (née Burkett) passed away on August 5, 2020 at Community Care and Rehabilitation in Marion.
Dora was known by Louise to many. She worked at Big Bear in Marion in the 1960s & 70s. It was there where she met James "Jim" Bighouse; a Blue Bird pastry delivery man. The two married in 1972 and remained so until his death in 2007.
Louise leaves behind a son, Barry Gustin (Rebbeca), as well as two granddaughters, Ashley Gustin (Chris Wood), and Page Reefer (Matt). Louise also leaves one great-grandson, Emmett Wood.
Louise was 99 years old. On each birthday, she loved to laugh at the list her granddaughters provided of all of the things she was older than. Louise was around longer than the ball point pen, frozen food, sliced bread, and the Empire State Building!
A celebration of Louise's life will be held privately, graveside, for immediate family only; due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dora's family would like to thank Community Care in Marion for their wonderful staff in helping us stay connected to our mother & grandmother during these last 6 months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Louise's name to Harding High School Music Department. Louise loved music, and had dreamed of being a music teacher in her youth. We would like to help those with a similar dream achieve their goal.
