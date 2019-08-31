Services
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Cemetery
1640 Salem Rd.
Caledonia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Guffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Ruth Guffey


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Ruth Guffey Obituary
Dora Ruth Guffey

Caledonia - Dora R. Guffey, age 86 of Caledonia, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at home. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Claridon to the late Hayes and Minnie (Myers) Miller.

Dora was a 1951 graduate of Claridon High School. She enjoyed spending her free time sewing, baking, playing solitaire or solving Sudoku puzzles. Dora was a hard worker, raising a family as well as lending a helping hand on the family farm, you could always find her in the field helping out.

On May 16, 1954, Dora married Robert Guffey at Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church, Robert preceded Dora in death.

Dora is survived by her two children; James Guffey of Hamilton, and Barbara (Ken) Wakely of Caledonia; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dora was preceded in death by a sister; Helen Bender.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington, Ohio 43315. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Salem Cemetery; 1640 Salem Rd. Caledonia, Ohio 43314.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider The ; 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017.

Those wishing to share a memory of Dora or to express a condolence to the Guffey family may do so by visiting www.gomffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now