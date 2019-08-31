|
|
Dora Ruth Guffey
Caledonia - Dora R. Guffey, age 86 of Caledonia, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at home. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Claridon to the late Hayes and Minnie (Myers) Miller.
Dora was a 1951 graduate of Claridon High School. She enjoyed spending her free time sewing, baking, playing solitaire or solving Sudoku puzzles. Dora was a hard worker, raising a family as well as lending a helping hand on the family farm, you could always find her in the field helping out.
On May 16, 1954, Dora married Robert Guffey at Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church, Robert preceded Dora in death.
Dora is survived by her two children; James Guffey of Hamilton, and Barbara (Ken) Wakely of Caledonia; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dora was preceded in death by a sister; Helen Bender.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington, Ohio 43315. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Salem Cemetery; 1640 Salem Rd. Caledonia, Ohio 43314.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider The ; 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017.
Those wishing to share a memory of Dora or to express a condolence to the Guffey family may do so by visiting www.gomffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 31, 2019