Doris D. Shoewalter
Columbus - Doris Dean Shoewalter, age 93, passed away at Wesley Woods of New Albany, July 31, 2020 where she was in hospice. She is preceded in death by husband, Foy Shoewalter, brother Jack Dean, sister Virginia Wiseman and parents Howard and Grace Stiverson Dean of Morral, OH. In addition to special friends Bill and Morris Rinesmith
She was a graduate of Meeker High School and lived in Prospect, OH with her husband and family before moving to Marion, OH. She is survived by a daughter Doris L(Dee) of Columbus, OH, son Jeffery of New Albany, OH, granddaughters Sarah Akins, Emily(Landon)Boyd and Megan Shoewalter and 3 great grandsons Brendon, Brady and Aiden. Two brothers survive, Howard(Susan)Dean of Norton, OH and Richard(Marcia)Dean in Kenton, OH
Doris enjoyed day trips in Ohio with friends and travel with the Marion Senior Center. She loved shopping for deals, baking cookies on Sundays and going to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with her granddaughters. Doris was a member of Marion Palace Theater and enjoyed many shows and productions with her niece Sharon Murray. Always curious about her roots she and family members took day trips tracing family history and genealogy and scouring libraries and historical societies around the state. She anxiously waited the gardening season and enjoyed planting and tending her flower beds, no spot was left bare. Throughout the year Doris fed the birds and was always happy to see the cardinals, goldfinches and hummingbirds as the seasons changed.
Arrangements have been made with Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 West Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302. Phone 740.382.2115. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 am at the LaRue Cemetery in Larue, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to support the polar bears in Doris memory. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, PO Box 400, Powell, OH 43065. Attn: Philanthropy or https://give.columbuszoo.org/commemorative-gifts
