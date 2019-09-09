Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Doris Irine Mitchell


1933 - 2019
Doris Irine Mitchell Obituary
Doris Irine Mitchell

Marion - Doris Irine Mitchell age 86 of Marion, Ohio went to be with Jesus on September 6, 2019.

She was a life long resident of Marion, Ohio she was born July 22, 1933 to the late Ray A. and Opal Ruth (Simpson) Coykendall.

She married Kenneth Mitchell on January 1, 1950 who preceded her in death on July 6, 2013 after 63 glorious years. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ray Cockendall, two half-brothers, Harold and Jim Walker.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Diann (Ray) Mabrey and Diana (Ralph) Issler, her son, Allan (Fay) Mitchell, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Doris was a former member of Salem Church of God in Big Island for over 45 years and a member of Emanuel Baptist Church of Marion since June 2017. She never met a stranger, enjoyed cooking, Euchre and traveling. She and Kenneth traveled coast to coast enjoying Gospel sings and Blue Grass Festivals and sang in the church choir for over 45 years.

She retired from AVI at Whirlpool Corporation after 43 years of faithful service in the cafeteria where she made life long friends. Although Doris struggled with health issues, her faith never waivered and His love always shone through her until she was called to her eternal home. She will be missed by her family, many friends and members of both her home churches.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Going Home Celebration immediately following conducted by Ernie Lyons of Emanuel Baptist Church, a life long friend of Doris and Kenneth for over 20 years. Burial will be at Prospect Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Kenneth.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 9, 2019
