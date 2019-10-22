|
Doris Jean (Freeman) Harraman
Marion - Doris Jean (Freeman) Harraman, age 95, of Marion, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Kingston of Marion. She was born March 31, 1924 in Marion, Ohio one of twin girls to Lorin and Ada (Blinn) Freeman.
Doris graduated from Harding High School with the class of 1942. She was married to Don E. (Jack) Harraman on March 18, 1944 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marion, OH. They shared nearly 52 years of marriage until Don's death February 22, 1996. They started their married life in Amarillo, Texas while Don was in service in The Army Air Force.
Doris worked at Marion Reserve Power Co. (Ohio Edison) as a secretary and cashier following graduation. When Don returned home they established Harraman Dry Cleaners and Doris helped in the business until they closed it in 1962. In 1968 she was hired by First Presbyterian Church as secretary and retired after 19 years.
Survivors include two sons, Roger D. (Ann) Harraman of Mansfield, and Brent M. (Susan) of Marion. A proud grandmother of the following, Paul Harraman, Marion, Ohio, Douglas (Brittany Ashley) Harraman, North Ridgeville, Ohio, Jeffrey (Missy Fryze) Harraman, North Olmsted, Ohio, Jennifer Harraman, Findlay, Ohio, Suzanne (Eric) Pinkham of Toledo, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Claire, Alaina, Leah, Emery, Jack, Camden Harraman, and Conner, Emily and Elizabeth Pinkham; and two half-sisters, Linda Hackman, and Gina Freeman of Mt. Vernon.
A member of First Presbyterian Church since 1968, she also was a member of the church's Presbyterian Women and also the 55+ Sr. group serving as president, treasurer, and secretary. She also enjoyed being a member of the Prayer Shawl group of the Presbyterian Women and knitted many prayer shawls. For many years, she was a member of Child Life Circle of Child Conservation League, Marion Senior Citizens, Marion Co. Historical Society, Edward Huber Memorial Association, Heisey Collectors of America, and Monday Bridge Club and former member of Prospect Senior Citizens; and the TriCounty Camping Club.
Doris and Don enjoyed traveling and took many automobile and bus trips and enjoyed their travel trailer for many years. After Don's death, Doris still traveled, enjoying to trips to Nova Scotia and Alaska. Besides traveling, Doris enjoyed knitting, playing cards, reading, and baking. She also volunteered at the American Red Cross office and First Presbyterian Church.
Including her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sister, June (George) Barks, and infant twin sister, Dorothy, and special nephew, James Barks.
Services will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with Pastor Rob Howard officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Frist Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion.
The family would like to thank Kingston of Marion for the care provided to Doris.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Doris' family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019