Caledonia - Doris R. Auld, age 86, of Caledonia, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the DeWolfe House in Marion following an extended illness.



On August 28, 1932, Doris was born in Marion, Ohio, the middle of three daughters of the late James Martine and Ruth (Austin) Denzer. She was raised on the family farm in Claridon and graduated from Claridon High School in the class of 1950.



Doris married her classmate and high school sweetheart, Raymond "Tater" Auld, on January 2, 1953, while he was on furlough from the US Army. She was his "Buttercup." They shared fifty eight years of marriage, and he preceded her in death on October 28, 2012.



A lifelong member of the Marion Salem United Methodist Church, Doris served the church as a Sunday School Teacher and helped every Sunday with their youth program.



Doris was a "loving homemaker, caring Mom, everyone's favorite babysitter, caregiver to all her family, and was the 2nd Mom to everyone at church and in the neighborhood." She also loved playing cards and keeping up with her beloved OSU Buckeyes.



She will be dearly missed by her son, Ron "Tater" (Kim) Auld of Bucyrus; daughter, Kanda Irey (Dale Haddad) of Caledonia; three grandchildren: Ashley Auld (Scott Kinkley), Amber Auld, and Cameron (Rachel) Irons; two step-grandchildren: Kristen (Eric) Holmes and Phillip (Kayla) Haddad; six great-grandchildren: Quintin and Dawson Pierce, Liam and London Irons, Joseph Holmes, and Finnick Haddad; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her husband and parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sisters: Janey (Jack) McClenathan, and Joan "Jo" (Howard) Gattshall.



Her family will greet friends from 10-11:30 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Marion Salem United Methodist Church (address below). Services honoring her life will follow at 11:30 am, with Revs. James Van Meter and Beth Ann Mansperger officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Claridon Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marion Salem UMC, 1640 Salem Rd, Caledonia, OH 43314, or to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave #102a, Marion, OH 43302.



Her family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at the DeWolfe House, Kindred Hosice, and to Dr. Ready and his staff for their tender care of their Mom.



Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 20, 2019