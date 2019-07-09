|
Dorothy Ann Boswell
Prospect - Dorothy Ann Boswell, 92 of Prospect, died peacefully Thursday July 4, 2019 at her home.
She was born February 1, 1927 in Fostoria to the late Dale Alfred and Leona Mae (Conn) Doner. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Delores Huber.
Dorothy lived in various towns in Ohio during marriage, but loved the Prospect community, moving there in 1958.
Before retiring, she drove a school bus for the Elgin Schools for almost 30 years, retiring in 1992. She retired as Assistant Librarian at the Prospect branch of the Marion Public Library in 1997. For 13 seasons she was manager of the SunSwim Pool in Prospect. In her earlier years she was a bank teller and homemaker.
Dorothy was the first Deaconess, serving the Marion Christian Center until her death. She volunteered at the Church's food pantry until it closed. She was Head Greeter at the church for many years and continued to serve long after, helping with the Church Book Store and attending faithfully for many years. Dorothy loved her church.
She was an active member of the Prospect Senior Citizens, where she had served as President and held many other offices. She also was active with the Pleasant Senior Citizens, the Marion County Church Women United, the Prospect Gardeners, the Prospect Searchlight Literary Club, and the Marion County County Services for the Aging.
Dorothy served as volunteer tutor at Elgin South under the "Ohio Reads" program for years. She enjoyed the time spent volunteering at Elgin as a Speech Tournament Judge under the direction of Max Griffith. Dorothy always admired Max's abilities with the children. Dorothy also had served with the Ridgedale Schools as a facilitator; she was always helping kids.
After retiring, she delivered Mobile Meals and volunteered at Marion General Hospital, both things she enjoyed.
One not to sit still, Dorothy loved playing games; euchre, pinochle, bridge and when her kids were younger, board games.
She was the Prospect correspondent for the Richwood Gazette beginning in 1992. She was also active with the Prospect Boy Scout Troop 23.
In 1999 she received the Conscientious & Dedicated Community Service award from Modern Woodman of America. She also received the Marion County Senior Citizen of the Year award in 2015 for outstanding community service. She was also honored as Head of the Class by the Marion Star. And on December 1, 2012 she had the honor to officially light the Prospect village Christmas Tree. In her words "I just did things that I enjoyed and got recognized for them, how good does it get."
She is survived by her sons: John Robert Norris, Prospect, Jerry Lynn (Lisa) Norris, Marion, Daniel Lee (Sierra) Norris, Oceanside, California and David Kelly (Lynne) Boswell, Marion
Grandchildren: Amber (Mike) Nicolosi, Sam (Melody) Norris, Alexis (Joe) Ackerson, Dillon (Danitria Akins) Norris, Crimpson (Fiancé Mike Fields) Markum, Tyler (Kelsey Edwards) Boswell, Allissa and Noah Boswell, Hunter Augenstein, Austin and Bailey Norris
Great grandchildren: Cole (Haylee) Nicolosi, Geneva Grace Norris, Gavin Shears, Haiden Markum, Bristol Boswell, Spencer and Andrew Barker, Jackson Norris and Emma Ackerson
Great great grandchildren: Enzo, Ezra and Eziah Nicolosi
Memorial services will be held Sunday July 28, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Marion Christian Center, Pastor Perry Payne will officiate. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 pm prior to the service at the Church.
In keeping with Dorothy's giving spirit, she has donated her body to the Ohio State University.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Christian Center at 1550 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from July 9 to July 24, 2019