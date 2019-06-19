|
Dorothy E. Cluff
Marion - Dorothy E. Cluff, 87, went to be with her Lord on June 17, 2019 from home after a short illness with loving family surrounding her. Dorothy was born in Springfield, OH on March 23, 1932 to the late Lonnie A. and Dorothy (Strait) Miller. She attending high school in Caledonia OH and started her family journey early. She married the late William C. Cluff in December of 1994 at the Church of God in Delaware, OH. She and her family were regular attendees at the First Church of the Brethren in Marion, OH. Dorothy worked several years at Whirlpool as an Assembler, and retired from there after 16 years of service. Dorothy was also known for her cooking and baking - she would bake 14 pies every Thanksgiving, and they were delicious!
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons Robert Michael "Mike" (Kathleen) Geyer and Carl E. Geyer; her daughter Sheila K. Geyer; her brothers Dean (Lois) Miller, Donald (Mary) Miller, Jacob Jack Miller; her sisters Thelma Millington, Flo Ella Crowe, and Barbara (Dale) Rinehart.
Those who will cherish her memories are her sons Dwight E. Geyer of Marion, Lonnie D. (Judy) Geyer of Galion, and Keith A. (Kathy) Geyer of Marion; her daughter Nancy D. Geyer of Marion; her grandchildren Jenny L Geyer, Michaela (Ty) Boldman, Evan (Keri) Geyer, Misty (Michael) Talcott, Todd (Joy) Geyer, Matthew (Tara) Geyer, Corey (Kelly) Geyer, Carl (Brenda) Geyer, Rodney (Rebecca) Geyer, Chad (Jennifer) Geyer, Michael (Hallie) Lowe, Michelle (John) Septer, and Bobby Sykes; 22 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family requests all to come for calling hours from 5 - 8 PM on Thursday, June 20 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. The funeral service will be held at the First Church of the Brethren, 860 E. Church St. on Friday, June 21 at 11 AM with Charlene Hubbard, and Pastor Rick Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at the Caledonia Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the , in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneral.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 19, 2019