Dorothy "Dottie" Kepford-Barbiche
Marion - Dorothy "Dottie" Kepford-Barbiche, age 97 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home. She was born March 24, 1922 in Sac City, Iowa, to Fred and Augusta (Rix) Brobeil. She graduated from Lytton Iowa Consolidated School and attended the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls. She knew early on that she would be a teacher and followed that career path in Dunlap and Mason City schools in Iowa. Dottie continued her education at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and Miami University, Ohio. She received her degree in Education from Ohio Northern in Ada. Dottie fulfilled that dream over a 36-year-long career in teaching, helping and caring for hundreds of children.
In 1944 she married Roger V. Kepford. At the time he was a flight instructor. Shortly after their marriage Roger was deployed to the European Theatre as a pilot. While Roger was overseas, Dottie joined the war effort in the administrative services. She served in Chicago and Los Angeles.
Roger and Dottie had three children, Carole Elizabeth, Jean Louise, and Roger Lee "Chip". They moved to Marion in 1949 where Dottie continued to teach at Ridgedale and River Valley. Roger was engaged in farming and was a teacher at Ridgedale and Tri-Rivers Career Center.
The Kepfords were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion for many years and served in various capacities, Roger on the boards and Dottie in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Jr. High fellowship, and the choir. They moved to Florida in 1986 for the winters but sadly Roger was only able to enjoy retirement for a few years. He died on June 1, 1990.
Dottie married again to Arthur Barbiche, who preceded her in death in December of 2005. Dottie moved back to Marion to be close to her family.
Dottie is survived by daughters Carole Graves of Ft. Collins, CO, and Jeanie (Lou) Zeller of Marion; son Chip (Cheryl) Kepford of Marion; grandchildren Mitchell Graves of Oregon, Randy Graves of Reno, Nevada, Kirsten (Rob) Stumpo, Nathan Zeller, Lee (Erin) Kepford, Tucker (Renee) Kepford of Marion, and Kaylee (Justin Adams) Kepford of California; great-grandchildren Gabrielle Graves and Marcus Hernan dez-Graves of Colorado, Anthony and Ellia Stumpo, Benjamin Vernon Kepford, baby girl Kepford due in April, and Isla Mae Adam; step-children Arthur E. Jr. (Mary) and Pam (George) Liedl; step-grandchildren Karla (Ian) Brawner, Kim, Donna (Stephen) Hanrahan, Faith (John) Hammes, and JT (Jenn) Ballenger; and step-great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Chloe, Quinn, Piper, Teagan Hammes, and John Ballenger IV.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her sisters Phyllis Louise Denny and Betty Jean Mayberry.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Patti Layne and the group of caregivers that went above and beyond to make Dottie's last years comfortable.
Family and friends may gather to honor her memory on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm.
Donations can be made to: Warren G. Harding Presidential Library and Museum c/o the Ohio History Connection, 800 17th Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 44211. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020