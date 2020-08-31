Dorothy Lane Hearne
Marion - Dorothy Lane Hearne, age 93, formerly of Hemphill, TX, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her daughter's home in Marion, OH, surrounded by her loving family.
On November 12, 1926, Dorothy was born in Hamburg, AR, the second of four children of the late Samuel Warren and Thelma Elizabeth (Alison) McDuffie. She was raised in Spring Hill, LA, and graduated from Spring Hill High. She also completed two years of business school.
After high school, she worked at a paper mill in Spring Hill with a good friend of hers. A handsome US Navy veteran, William "Gene" Hearne Sr., came in to work one day to see her friend, but saw her, a young red head from across the room, and the rest was history. They met in April of 1946, and were married on July 27, 1946. They shared sixty two wonderful years of marriage together, lovingly raising three children: Connie, Susan and William. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2008.
A loving homemaker, Dorothy took pride in caring for her husband and children. She even sewed most of her family's clothes during those years, sewing sport coats and ties for Gene, and dresses, etc. for her children. Later in life, she also loved working at Wilson's Store in Houston, TX, helping in the housewares department for nearly 10 years.
Very faithful, Dorothy was an active attendee of the First Baptist Church in Hemphill, TX. She also enjoyed attending the Marion First Church of the Nazarene.
Living on a lake in Hemphill, TX, Dorothy and Gene loved to go fishing every chance they could. They fished off of their bass boat, pontoon boat, or just off the dock behind their house. They shared their love of fishing with their family, taking them out whenever they would visit. She also was an avid reader, reading all of Joan Collins novels, and many more murder mysteries and western novels too.
Dorothy will be remembered as a true southern belle. She was sweeter than pie, and was one of the most kind, loving, and generous women you could ever meet.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters: Connie (Bill) Hopkins, and Susan (Kelly) Miers, both of Marion; six grandchildren: Pam (Beth) Markus of Lexington, OH, Laura (Jason) Oldaker, Jason Bailey, Heather (Gary) Walker, Stefanie Miers, all of Marion, and Kimberly Hearne of Conroe, TX; 8 great-grandchildren; two grand dogs; a sister, LaVonia "Ellie" Cox of Mena, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to her dear special friends in Hemphill, TX: Faye and Montie Barmore, Carolyn and Gene Hungerford, and Joanne and Wade Polk. "We will forever be grateful for your help, compassion, and most of all your love for our mother."
Including her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William "Bill" Hearne Jr.; and two siblings: Jack McDuffie and Doreen Nesbit.
Her family will greet friends from 5 - 7 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Her family will again greet friends from 1 - 3 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr St., Hempbill, TX, and burial will follow in Hemphill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 301 Mann St, Hemphill, TX 75948.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve her family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.